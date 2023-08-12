To abort or not to abort is the flaming torch question? Why is this just about women and childbirth that are the focus of it all? I’m going to start a movement to make it a crime for a man to surgically short circuit his sperm and let that swimming spark of life wither away. So sad to see so many denied the chance to live in poverty.
Self-driving cars put on the road. Mankind has become so intelligent that that they have become almost as smart as a cinder block. Police officers are hired to do a much-needed tough job and are attacked by some of those who need them the most. Do we let gangs and mental midgets run our streets? Are we headed that way? I am going to request that we have supper at an earlier or later hour.
Common sense seems to have gone down the drain.
Thomas Pickett
Ashtabula Township
