My name is Carol Leonard, and I was diagnosed with neuromuscular disease when I was 22 years old. I have used a power wheelchair for the last 12 years.
I used to receive care seven days a week through Medicaid, but it has been more than a year and a half since I have received all of the help Medicaid has approved me for due to short-staffed agencies. Today, I receive care from three different aides during the week. On Sunday, I only have someone for only a few hours. This forces me to pick my battles as my energy is only decreasing.
Being in the home I have lived in for the past 37 years affords me the opportunity to retain independence and, honestly, my dignity, which assisted living centers often do not provide. I do not want to leave my house.
I firmly believe that homecare agencies statewide are experiencing turnover due to the low wages they can offer their employees because Ohio’s Medicaid reimbursements are too low. I strongly advocate for change at the state level in increasing the wages of home health aide workers. The cost and decreased quality of life in an assisted living home for so many of us older Americans would far surpass what it would in providing these home healthcare workers a livable wage. They indeed have been a blessing, and we need to make increased Medicaid wages for these workers a priority in the state’s biennial budget.
Carol Leonard
Ashtabula
