Why does Ashtabula Arts Center want to bring nudity, abortion, and blasphemous paintings to children at summer camp?
Ashtabula Arts Center (AAC) booked artist and feminist activist Judy Takacs for a July gallery show during the height of this summer’s art center camps and regularly scheduled children’s activities despite previous community pushback on the display of Takacs’ “Trust Women,” a gruesome and disturbing piece including, topless breasts, rusty coat hangers, and a tattered American flag that caused objections from parents when it was displayed in front of raffle baskets containing toys during the theatrical production of “Little Mermaid” last year.
This provocative, political piece was brought back to AAC along with a half dozen other offensive paintings depicting nudity, anti-Christian bigotry, and pro-abortion propaganda. In one piece, God the Father is depicted as a woman in a bathrobe, and co-equal with Satan. Another imagines King David as a woman fighting for the right to kill the unborn. Mary, Mother of Jesus, and Eve are cast alongside Greco-Roman gods in disrespectful states of undress.
Please tell AAC our community wants safe art that reflects the sensibilities of its residents. Go to SafeArtAshtabula.com to be linked to AAC and its Board President to share your concerns. Please sign the petition to protect children’s eyes, minds, and spirits at: ww.change.org/SafeArtAshtabula.
Kelly Lunneberg
Ashtabula
