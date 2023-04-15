Working over 40 years in the mental-health field, I have dealt with extremely difficult close calls.
I have assessed and treated people from children to the elderly of many ethnicities both extremely wealthy and very poor in many places and settings and circumstances. I have assessed and treated many people who have sliced their own bodies who were experiencing excruciating mental pain. I have performed child custody evaluations and in doing so often was reminded of The Judgement of Solomon biblical tale and the play, The Caucasian Chalk Circle. I have gone before judges and magistrates to have people hospitalized and independently placed people on suicide watch and downgraded their status and taken them off. I could screen for and help determine if someone was fit for duty in sensitive public safety positions such as law enforcement. If such a sublime law were passed I likely could help screen for people’s current fitness for carrying a firearm. I wanted this breadth and depth of experience. Getting it right here all the time has been an exhaustive herculean career task that I have done tens of thousands of times. I left it all on the field all of the time. By choice.
I do know some simple truths. I have owned a 12 gauge single shot shotgun since age 13 from a Sears Catalog given to me by my father for hunting. I have chosen to not hunt with it. I keep it as a family heirloom and for protection with hopes of only oiling it regularly, airing it out, and letting it loom in the background. I plan to get a dog who barks loudly. I may some day buy a handgun such as a 9mm for protection. I know the U.S. Constitution well. When I hear about a civilian mass shooting, it predictably likely has taken place in the U.S. and often involves some type of assault weapon. Not a Revolutionary War smoothbore flintlock musket used in the battlefield or Braddock Pistol used by George Washington or a single shot 12 gauge shotgun. Life can be complicated. Public access to assault-style weapons has contributed to many mass shootings in the U.S. A solution to significantly decrease senseless mass killings is an extremely easy and uncomplicated one — especially if you take out the USA profit motive, money lobbying, and recurrent pimpish USA banking and feral reserve system. I want people to live. Long. Productive. Actualized. Free. Lives. And believe you likely do, too.
Reportedly, on 7-16-45 the Hindu Scripture “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds...” was remembered by Robert Oppenheimer upon the first detonation of a test nuclear weapon in New Mexico. Hiroshima was an atomic bomb target by the USA on 8-6-45. Upon the bombing of Nagasaki by the USA on 8-9-45 Oppenheimer was distraught and believed the second nuclear bomb was unnecessary. He later said to President Truman something to the effect of feeling like he had “blood on his hands.”
If the most lethal weapon available to the average USA citizen was a razor, then perhaps there would have never been mass killings in the USA by other civilians. If the most lethal weapon available to the average USA citizen was a Nuclear Bomb then perhaps all USA inhabitants would be extinct.
Louis DeCola Jr.
Plymouth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.