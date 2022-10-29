The soul of our nation is in the balance at the moment. One extremely scary choice before us is a party that is pro-Russia, distrustful of technology, distrustful of the democratic process, and wants to take our country back to the good old days of the 18th century socially let alone legally and medically. As recently as Thursday there were malign forces egging on members of that party to come to the aid of Russia in its aggressive quest to crush Ukraine while claiming that such conquest was somehow God’s Will.
The reason that it feels so much like I have fallen through the looking glass lately is that I’m not describing a fringe third party. I was describing the Republican Party. Right now the “Republican” name is just a brand name. Much like New Coke and New Pepsi the new Republican Party we see today bears next to no resemblance to what any of us knew before.
Right now I can’t in good conscience support a party that cheers on a leader who commits acts of aggression and attempts to conquer neighboring neutral and peaceful countries. I can’t in good conscience support a party where our Auditor of State, Keith Faber, can peddle conspiracy theories about elections while talking to groups on the campaign trail. I also can’t support a party in good conscience that backs a career politician that has held elected positions for a decade in Columbus who blundered unprompted and unasked into spouting Holocaust denial ideas on camera to the shock and horror of the reporter conducting the interview.
I’ve been asked why I am even a Republican. The problem there is that the party has done a pretty good job of making people like me not fit in it. The more important question people should be asking is why should anybody be a Republican at all these days. What exactly does it stand for nowadays? Before Donald Trump’s presidency you generally had an idea what the GOP stood for but now it is a mystery.
This is a time to think. Is our nation going to look like an absurd parody of 1930s Germany? We can choose to avoid that fate.
Stephen Michael Kellat
Ashtabula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.