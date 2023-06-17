On Sunday June 11, the city of Conneaut hosted the final leg of the yearly MS Bike Run which had begun June 10 from Western Pennsylvania with about 400 riders taking part. As of Sunday, they raised $440,000 to fight the disease. I talked to one of the bikers who said he was from Toronto, Canada and he enters every year. A 12-year-old boy made the two-day trip with his dad and he said he was tired.
All the volunteers and riders were treated to a delicious buffet, plus free Dilly Bars from Conneaut Dairy Queen. Some of the bikers jumped into Lake Erie, clothes and all. I am a member of The King’s Queens, a Red Hat group of ladies who were asked to greet the bikers at the end of their two-day ride and present them with a beautiful medal. They look forward to our greeting every year and many told of their mothers belonging to The Red Hat Society, so they wanted pictures taken.
Congratulations to the City of conneaut and their volunteers to honor these dedicated bikers at the end of their run for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Janet Volk
Kingsville
