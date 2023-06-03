John L. Micek’s opinion column is certainly open for added facts and opinions; certainly cannot agree to his slant concerning the death of Jordan Neely by Daniel Penny on the N, wY. Subway.
Neely, a Black man, was killed by Penny, a white man, and John states it was perhaps racial in nature; now, was it really? Jordan Neely was mentally unbalanced and had been involved in other incidents that required Police intervention and also on a personal bond. Now therein lies the problem “he was out!” Neely needed mental health treatment, homeless and unemployed and wandering the streets; he should have been placed with an Institution for treatment.
Micek states he wasn’t a threat and the riders should have moved to a different car; now why should a car load of people be required to be for a mental outburst of screaming and uncertain of safety. No, Neely was the one to be removed not the passenger’s moving-on. Neely and Penny had a physical fight and Penny tried to stop this with the choke hold; there was no intention to kill.
Add now to this mix is Al Sharpton of the infamous Tawana Brawley case in N. J. She was then a teenage girl who stayed out all night with her boyfriend. Being a Black female and an excuse to avoid parental answering, she claimed restriction by white Police Officers. Sharpton had her stay in his church as he played the race card; refused FBI of talking with the girl, etc. Now this Sharpton demands murder charges. Say, Al, had Penny been black and Neely white would you demand murder charges?
There is a lot more to this story, but word limitations to the opine and can’t continue.
Lastly Micek is entitled to his opinion as I am also entitled to mine.
Thomas Broad
North Kingsville
