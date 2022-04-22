{p class=”p1”} When first seeing the prophetic importance to the Lord’s words in Luke 17:26-30, the significance of the wicked behavior of those days stood out as heralding the Lord’s return, His second coming.{p class=”p4”}Luke 17:26-30, “And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man. They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all. Likewise, also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded; But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all. Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man is revealed.”{p class=”p4”}Some of the scripture explanations of those days are:{p class=”p4”}NOAH’S DAYS – Genesis 6:5, “And GOD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually” and Genesis 6:11, 12, “The earth also was corrupt before God, and the earth was filled with violence. And God looked upon the earth, and, behold, it was corrupt; for all flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth.”{p class=”p4”}LOT’S DAYS – Genesis 18:26, “And the LORD said, If I find in Sodom fifty righteous within the city, then I will spare all the place for their sakes”; and Genesis 19:5-7, “And they called unto Lot, and said unto him, Where are the men which came in to thee this night? bring them out unto us, that we may know them. And Lot went out at the door unto them, and shut the door after him, and said, I pray you, brethren, do not so wickedly.” To be clear, when the men of Sodom said, “…that we may KNOW them”, it was carnal knowledge (or sexual) as is proven by the context of the very next verse, Genesis 19:8.{p class=”p4”}Also, to be clear as to the prophetic timing of these verses, they refer to the great tribulation period which can be seen from the context of Luke 17:31 and comparing it to Matthew 24:15-21. So, Luke 17:26-30 is not being fulfilled in our day but rather serves as a barometer as to the lateness of the hour in which we live.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}{p class=”p4”}What has of late called me to a closer look is the behavior the Lord Jesus called attention to in the verses themselves. All the behavior spoken of in Luke 17:26-30 is legitimate, normal behavior. So, what is wrong with that? In verse 27 social and relationship’s plans went on as usual; and in verse 28 commercial and work plans did, likewise.{p class=”p4”}What is the problem? The same that exists today. While a lot of people will confess that a God exists, they have forgotten that the God, the Creator of all things, is a Righteous God, a Holy God, a God of Justice, a JUDGE and PUNISHER of wicked deeds.{p class=”p4”}When an obvious corrective judgment comes from the Lord, don’t you dare say it came from the Lord. NO, continue with the masses traveling ambivalent, unconcerned, blind and unaware into a mysterious ETERNITY.{p class=”p4”}When man shakes his rebellious fist at heaven there will be a response. In the meanwhile, just go about life as usual; what else can you do? What else can you do, indeed!? REPENT! Luke 13:3, “I tell you, Nay: but, except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish” (see also Luke 13:1-5). There is a fate worse than death and it is the “PERISH” of Luke 13:3. This “PERISH” is to go into an eternity lost, a stranger to the Light, streaking into endless darkness. Those spoken of in Luke 13:3 were always comparing the sinfulness of their life to other sinners and NOT to the HOLY COMMANDMENT and HOLY WORD of GOD.{p class=”p4”}But you still say, willing to justify yourself, that, “I haven’t done the evil things others have done.” Ask yourself this; does the last part of Romans 1:32 apply to you, “…but have pleasure in them that do them.”?{p class=”p4”}For all dear believers in the Lord Jesus Christ, follow all that’s been said with a meditation on Titus 2:11-15. May God bless and keep you walking in His own blessed ways.{p class=”p1”}MIKE HENNIGAN writes a weekly column for the Star Beacon. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.{p class=”p3”}{p class=”p4”}
Mike Hennigan: What were the days of Noah and Lot?
