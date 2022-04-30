Unlike the Church Age, God spoke in the age of Israel’s testimony in some very specific measured time frames. In both ages (or dispensations) He used general terms such as “last days” or “end times”; but with Israel, He set this nation in the world as His{/span} {span class=”s1”}Hourglass{/span} {span class=”s1”}to the unfolding of times and seasons.{/span}{p class=”p1”}{p class=”p3”}{span class=”s1”}This can be seen in the prelude to Israel being born as a Mighty Nation in Egypt that would be the Sword of the Lord in the Hand of El Shaddai to punish ungodly nations.
Beginning with Hebrews 11:23, “By faith Moses, when he was born, was hid three months of his parents, because they saw he was a proper child; and they were not afraid of the king’s commandment.”; we see faith always has the Word of God as its foundation. Moses’ parents connected their healthy male child with the Promise of Abraham in Genesis 15:13-16, “And he said unto Abram, Know of a surety that thy seed shall be a stranger in a land that is not theirs, and shall serve them; and they shall afflict them four hundred years; And also that nation, whom they shall serve, will I judge: and afterward shall they come out with great substance. And thou shalt go to thy fathers in peace; thou shalt be buried in a good old age. But in the fourth generation they shall come hither again: for the iniquity of the Amorites is not yet full” (see Acts 7:6, 7).
The prophecy of Joseph reiterated this promise in Genesis 50:24-26, “And Joseph said unto his brethren, I die: and God will surely visit you, and bring you out of this land unto the land which he sware to Abraham, to Isaac, and to Jacob. And Joseph took an oath of the children of Israel, saying, God will surely visit you, and ye shall carry up my bones from hence. So Joseph died, being a hundred and ten years old: and they embalmed him, and he was put in a coffin in Egypt.” All through Israel’s wilderness journey they were reminded of the promise by Joseph’s Bones until the words of Joshua 24:32 came into view: “And the bones of Joseph, which the children of Israel brought up out of Egypt, buried they in Shechem, in a parcel of ground which Jacob bought of the sons of Hamor the father of Shechem for an hundred pieces of silver: and it became the inheritance of the children of Joseph.”
Interestingly enough a disturbance involving Arabs & Jews in modern Israel at the declared site of Joseph’s Tomb in Nabulus has reached TV news. Does this mean something? In the very least it reminds us that ancient Bible personages were REAL people, as does the violence at the site of the Tomb of Abraham & Sarah in the recent past do, as well.
”}We have time for one more timed event; realizing there are yet several others we could look at. In Jeremiah 25:11, 12 (see also Jeremiah 25:9), we read, “And this whole land shall be a desolation, and an astonishment; and these nations shall serve the king of Babylon seventy years. And it shall come to pass, when seventy years are accomplished, that I will punish the king of Babylon, and that nation, saith the LORD, for their iniquity, and the land of the Chaldeans, and will make it perpetual desolations” (Jeremiah prophesied in the days up to the carrying away of Jerusalem — (Jeremiah 1:3).
Daniel foresaw the coming deliverance as is seen in Daniel 9:1, 2: “In the first year of Darius the son of Ahasuerus, of the seed of the Medes, which was made king over the realm of the Chaldeans; In the first year of his reign I Daniel understood by books the number of the years, whereof the word of the LORD came to Jeremiah the prophet, that he would accomplish seventy years in the desolations of Jerusalem” (Daniel prophesied later during the captivity period.)
While I’d like to talk about the chronological sequence of the prophecy of the Valley of DRY BONES in Ezekiel 27, it can wait for another time. It is not a specific time prophecy, it’s value lies in the sequence of unfolding events. One of the sequences might be given a date but that would be speculation. Anyway, this is a good one to ask a reliable Bible teacher as these things are also relative to the flow of current events and extend into the not too distant future.
HAPPY STUDIES!
