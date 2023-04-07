“Save Medicare Act” was a bill introduced by Pocan and Rokanna to strengthen medicare and define alternative plans on Oct. 14, 2022 H.R. 9187 — 117th Congress. Can view the bill at Congress.gov. Bill was introduced this year.
On page 10 of “Medicare and You” handbook 2023, it states “Medicare Advantage is a medicare-approved plan from a private company that offers an alternative to original Medicare for your health and drug coverage.” See your handbook for additional information. The official U.S. Government Medicare handbook published by U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services Center for Medicare and Medical Services 7500 Security Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21244-1850.
When you sign up for Medicare Advantage you are no longer eligible for Medicare. Medicare Advantage is not Medicare and the word Medicare should be eliminated is the essence of the bill.
Medicare Advantage became law H.R. 1-108th Congress (2003-2004) during the George W. Bush Administration. Appears plan is to do away with Medicare?
Suggestion: If you have Medicare and wish to keep it, then per handbook need to sign up for a Medicare plan. And not for profit Medicare Advantage plan. Your choice.
Kathy Hammons
Andover
