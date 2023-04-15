Did you catch the Oscars? I used to love tuning in to see the glitz, glamour and celebration of the best in film.
Wouldn’t it be great if we could do the same for our politics. While Hollywood recognizes the best actors, actresses, and directors, imagine if we could come together as a nation to recognize and support the best of our public servants.
Unfortunately, too many of our politicians these days are chasing after less than glamorous titles — best partisan, best party loyalist, and best obstructor, to name a few. Meanwhile, way too few congress members are trying to win the most important award – Best Leadership!.
Our economy could be on the brink of a recession. We are rapidly approaching the debt ceiling later this summer. This past week our nation is now facing a potential banking crisis that is making our world even more unsettled.
Unfortunately, hardly anyone seems ready to move past partisanship and lead the nation through these rough waters.
We need leaders ready to put the country before their political party, now more than ever.
Margaret Sonstein
Geneva
