At the Ashtabula County Technical & Career Campus, we know that meaningful experience in our 19 Career Technical labs gives students a competitive edge. A new initiative from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) says all students - not just those on our campus - should expand their opportunities beyond the classrooms and labs by accumulating 250 hours of work-based learning.
ODE says work based learning must fall into one of six categories: Off-site Placement (as a paid employee or unpaid intern), Apprenticeship (working toward a minimum of 2,000 hours of on-the-job training through a registered apprenticeship program), Remote or virtual placement (similar to off-site placement, but working remotely), Entrepreneurship (student operates their own business), School Based Enterprise (students operate a school-based business with assistance from an industry partner), and Simulated Work Environments (students interact with customers and perform duties with guidance from a business mentor and the instructor).
This new work-based learning format is a winning combination. Students gain valuable experience, businesses build long-term workforce development, and ultimately, the partnerships advance our community.
Thanks to partnerships with local businesses and support from the community, A-Tech has provided these types of meaningful work based experiences to students for decades. We hope this new format will expand opportunities for our students and the community.
R. Scott Wludyga
A-Tech Superintendent
