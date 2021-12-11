There is a high propensity for fundamental Christians to fall victim to the outright lies of the Republican Party (which should be labeled the Trumpism Party). The reasoning is simple — If you have a faith-based approach to life, which is the encapsulation of most religious folk, it is easy to have faith in ideas that have no empirical evidence to support them. In other words, religious people are primed/conditioned to have faith in things with limited or no evidence.
The best example of this is election fraud. For the sake of my own sanity, I will make it simple: It does not make sense to claim election fraud considering Democrats lost many House/Senate seats that looked like easy wins for them. If the Democrats “cheated,” they would have ensured a super majority in the House/Senate as well as winning the Presidency.
Couple these outright lies with the QAnon nonsense of Trump being granted the position of grand supreme wizard of the world and it is no wonder why many unfortunate people fall into these lies that are faith-based and not evidence-based.
Matt Otto
Geneva
