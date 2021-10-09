I’m voting NO on Issue 1 because there are no checks and balances in our current form of county government. In normal circumstances, the county auditor would oversee expenses and report any type of waste. Not in Ashtabula County, because the relationship between the commissioners’ office and the auditor is much too cozy.
One example, in 2019 the Commissioners purchased the Growth Partnership building located in Jefferson for the sum of $337K. In doing so, they exclaimed that the building was in “move-in” condition. If you had ever visited the building, as I had, you’d know that statement was nonsensical. I was therefore not surprised when 2 months later the commissioners stated they needed $450k to make it compliant for the county’s needs.
Then in August the commissioners purchased the former Key Bank building in Jefferson for $425,000. They admit that it needs work in order to convert it into usable county office space. The building recently was flooded.
Now, the commissioners want us to agree to a 20-year sales tax increase so that they can buy 35 acres in Jefferson at a cost of $10,000 per acre in order to build their $50 million dollar jail. I cannot agree to this.
The commissioners keep on spending and the county auditor keeps writing the checks without question. No one in our current county government seems to be safeguarding the taxpayer’s money.
As long as County Auditor David Thomas and the commissioners, with Casey Kozlowski as President, remain political bedfellows, this type of fiscal abuse will continue. Vote NO on Issue 1.
Larrie Puraty
Morgan Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.