I had a visitation the other night while sleeping. Who are you? I’m the one behind the scenes that has been working so hard to revolutionize the American culture. I caused division, discord, a lack of harmony. I sucked the spirit out of law-abiding hard-working citizens. I put scales over their eyes and made them numb. I made the rule of law vaporize. I gave hate and rage away for free.
I made them forget their God-given rights that don’t need to be written down anywhere. What’s your name? I said. I am apathy.
Bruce Thompson
Jefferson
