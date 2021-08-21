What it means
to be born again
“You must be born again.” — John 3-6.
What does it mean to be born again?
Testimony: a witness.
Proof — testify of some knowledge to its having to taken place or happened.
Pentecost Sunday: Christian festival celebrated on the 7th Sunday after Easter.
All through the Bible, from Genesis to Revelation, God is a promise giver. The gift of God’s Holy Spirit is another one of His promises celebrated this day.
Jesus had to leave his disciples so they could go on to experience the birth of the new creation in them and in the church. A new quality of relationship — things which naturally divide people — didn’t matter any more.
The Holy Spirit brought very different persons together in one (unity) and were sent to do God’s work in the world.
The Holy Spirit of God changed the frightened disciples into men of strength and worked miracles.
Peter and John (disciples) received very real power from God. This witness is one example of how God gives His people power to do great things for Him.
God’s power can help us too. Wizard of Oz story. Good Witch of the East had told Dorothy: your silver shoes will carry you anywhere.
If you had known your power you could have gone back to your Aunt Em the very first day you came to this Valley of Oz.
This Wizard had deceived Dorothy — he turned out to be a humbug. We have every reason to believe — God is not an imaginary wizard — God is real. He does not lie — and he has a promise with your name on it. Do you sometimes feel like Dorothy — what has been promised is not for you. Why? Because we doubt. What does it mean to receive God’s promises? Believe and claim them. We don’t need a wizard to go to for help — God is right within our reach — Christ in us. We don’t need silver or red shoes to clap — we have a very real power from God and all we need to do is receive it.
The Bible says: (Book of Acts:) this promise of the Holy Spirit is for you, your children and everyone who is willing to receive it — it is a gift.
The same Holy Spirit is in the world today dwelling in the lives of those who welcome his coming.
Mary Schwarz
Ashtabula
Be assured God’s word is the truth
Is there anyone who takes the position that there is not a true statement in the Bible? We have never known anyone who said every statement in the Bible is false. Some have said that some of it is true, some of it is false. If that is so, who decided that? There are some lies told in the Bible. Remember Eden? But were they told by God? Hebrews 6:18 and Titus 1:2 says God cannot lie. If God ever told a lie, He would not be God, would He? Who could believe in God who sometimes has told a lie? He could not be God and be a liar. So wherever God has spoken in this Bible, the statement was true. Jesus said once, in His prayer in John 17:17, that His “word is truth.” If it can be shown that one statement from God is false, then the Bible can be thrown out, right?
If there are lies in the Bible, they were not from God. Ananias and Sapphira lied about the money they made (Acts 5:1-4). Peter came in on the situation, and finally said “you have not lied to men but to God” (vs. 4). So men lied (as they have been doing for centuries), but it was not God. Thus if God cannot lie, and His word is always true, we know that on God’s part, the whole Bible is true, right? If God’s parts in the Bible then, we can say that all those parts are true. If God has parts that cope with forgiveness, salvation, redemption, etc., all of those parts are ture, or none of them are true. If the Bible says I must repent (Acts 17:30), or beleive (John 3:16), confess Christ (Matt. 10:32), or be baptised (Acts 2:38), then as one who has sinned (Romans 3:10, 23), if I refuse God’s truth in such matters, then I stand condemned (Heb. 5:8, 9; John 3:18; Romans 6:23).
If I decided that I can honestly discern God’s word as to what I shall do about it, is that a risky gamble on my part as far as eternity is concerned? “There is a way that seems right ot a man, but its end is the way of death” (Prov. 14:12; see Jere. 10:23 also). It’s what God has said in His word that counts; it is the book of all books.
Charles Geiser
Ashtabula
Impressed by
president’s grit
I just watched our president speak about his decision to remove our military from Afghanistan.
While I will always be a Republican, I was impressed at the first sign of outward true grit that I see he seems capable of.
He looked into the eyes of the people and the media and stated his case in a short and effective manner. No waving of arms and blaming his predicament on others.
Anyone who faults him should spend four years of sitting on the hot seat that he is now on. I said when he was sworn in that I already felt sorry about the many sleepless nights he will have in front of him.
There is no room for emotions when you accept the mantle of command. You accept the criticism of the ill informed as part of the job. I have nothing more to say about it all.
Thomas Pickett
Ashtabula Township
It’s all about
national security
We should have NEVER allowed the destruction of Afghanistan. Joe Biden, it was never about nation building, it was always about our national security, which to this day you, Joe Biden, cannot understand, and which is why you made the horrific, lethal, and IRREVERSIBLE BLUNDER you did, and why you, Kamala Harris AND Nancy Pelosi are TOTALLY UNFIT to hold any office in the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. Now, or ever again.
I don’t believe that any of our Democrats understand any more than Cognitive challenged Joe Biden does about this. No matter how much we do help Afghanistan, they will never be able to stand up alone to a combined force of Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran. AS YOU HAVE JUST WITNESSED.
Examine the geography of that area. It is squarely between our most formidable adversaries on Earth, an attack from which we could quickly become aware of and retaliate to this nuclear attack on our homeland. Now that deterrent is GONE. Couple that with the open border policies of Joe Biden, the dumbing down of our schools, the non-stop attacks by the media on the one president who tried to stop the free fall, and now I realize that it’s going to get bad here.
Donald Smith
Ashtabula
