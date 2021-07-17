What is not diverse
about the AACS?
On these hazy, lazy days of summer there are many things I’d rather do than spend time researching data, organizing my thoughts and distilling them to 400 words for the Star Beacon. But when I feel compelled to speak out, I do it.
The excitement over Lakeside High hiring a director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness roused my curiosity and questions. Hasn’t Lakeside (formerly Ashtabula and Harbor High) long been known for diversity? How isn’t Lakeside inclusive?
But it was “equity” that caught my attention. Equity, not to be confused with “equality” is a foundation stone of CRT, Critical Race Theory. My research shows that DEI is an arm of CRT.
What? Another alarmist letter about CRT? With good reason. The mainstream media tells us that CRT is the “bogeyman of the Right” — much ado about nothing. In fact, CRT has been quietly implemented in public and private schools nationwide, as I’ve written previously. Parents are furious and fighting back.
President Biden said he wants CRT in every school in the country. What better way than to offer a “diversity officer” to every school, free, paid through federal grants? We can’t argue with the mandate of this new officer; we all want children to succeed. We want to close the achievement gap.
But I can’t help but wonder is the “camel” of CRT getting its nose under the Lakeside tent? Equality of opportunity, for which we all strive, is considered by CRT to be an illusion: whites start the race of life with opportunities denied to minority races, who start life with a heavy weight around their necks. “Equity” demands a level playing field, gained by whites rejecting their “privilege” and denouncing themselves as racists from birth.
Even young children are being taught they are either “oppressors” or the “oppressed.” Doesn’t this breed hate? Equality of outcome is the goal, even if mediocrity is the result: “excellence,” history as we know it, the law, all are seen as oppressor constructs.
“Level playing field” sounds fair, but the cost is replacing one form of racism with another, a giant step backward.
Every system — business, schools (K-12 and college), military, entertainment, churches — is ruled by skin color.
Will this new officer celebrate our diversity and bring people together? If not, I fear the camel is in the tent, and it will bring the tent down.
Mary Ellen Blake
Ashtabula
