Last week the Israel Defense Force fired what it is calling a “proportional response” into Palestine after Hamas, a terrorist organization location in Palestine, fired rockets into IDF-controlled areas. The death toll in Palestine is now at 212, including 61 children and 36 women, while the death toll on the Israeli side is 10.
Simply put, this is not a proportional response by IDF forces and the Biden administration should be ashamed for irs lack of acknowledgement of the power disparity between the opposing forces. In any other scenario, a scemario in which we would not be so partisan to believe the IDF is any other than benevolent, we would be calling this a massacre by Israeli forces.
When the Biden administration ignored media questions regarding a cease-fire earlier last week, the administration was merely perpetuating a conflict that they knew would kill countless innocent people. Now, the Biden administration asks for a cease-fire but it is too late. Biden’s willingness to never introduce nuance to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is merely a continuation of the failed foreign policy measures taken by past presidential administrations.
As someone who grudgingly voted for Biden, I am disappointed, but not surprised. Biden can introduce progressive policies like a child tax credit (a policy I think is great), but if he does nothing to fix the fundamental problems in our foreign policy measures or economic system he does not deserve the propaganda-ushered “progressive” title.
Matt Otto
Geneva
