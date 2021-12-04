Our church is teaching an adult Sunday school series by Dr. David Jeremiah, entitled “I Never Thought I’d See The Day!”
Remember 9/11, when over one million American flags were purchased as 1 solidarity statement of American pride covered the country? I will never forget!
I enjoy watching sports on the old “tube” as I’m sure many of you do. Since, I can’t move as I once did and because of COVID-19, we enjoy watching on TV.
There was one noticeable thing missing with the coverage of this year’s World Series. Anybody want to take a guess — even though this isn’t Jeopardy? I never thought I’d see the day that at a major sporting event there would be NO presentation of our national colors televised! No “Star Spangled Banner” and No American ag — the symbol of our freedom and our Republic!
I don’t know about you, but I was one disappointed veteran. And even more upset when I found out the reason this vital part of our spotting culture was skipped — want to take another guess? Money! Yes, money. Who was going to pay the TV networks to cover this non-essential event? A quote by a journalist “...airtime is money and no one is going to pay for the airtime to play the nation anthem.” It was reported that Emmy-winning talented artist Keke Palmer gave a jaw-dropping performance of the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ that earned every cheer from the crowd in Houston on opening day of the series.
No doubt about it, the Lord had it right when He had the truth about money written in I Timothy 6:10, “For the love of money is the root of all evil...” It kept us “boob tube” sports fans from witnessing what almost every veteran feels, as I do — goose bumps of pride at the sight of our colors being presented and the singing of our national anthem. Much blood has been shed that we may have the freedoms we all enjoy in this still great country of ours! Maybe it’s time we all get on our knees and thank the Lord for not only the freedoms we sometimes take for granted, but for the Republic of the United States of America.
Ask what John F. Kennedy did at his 1961 inaugural address, which was meant to move us all to see the importance of civic action and public service in love of country.
“Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
Pray you’re thinking and smiling. I hope everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving!
Terry Wolcott
Jefferson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.