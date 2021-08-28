From the family of Ray Webker, we would like to thank everyone for their love, support, fantastic memories and beautiful words about Dad.
It was and is like no other. All the baseball players, coaches and their families were very special to him and still are to mom. His stories he told about trips and all of the players were like no other. It was amazing how he could still remember a high percentage of them right upto his last few days. Our entire family is missing him dearly.
For those still interested you can make donations in his name to your favorite baseball team in Ashtabula County. To those who have already done so thank you. We know dad appreciates it.
Love to everyone.
The Webker Family (Donna, Barb, Rusty, Kristen, Allen, Cindy, Patsy, Debbie and Frank)
