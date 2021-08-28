This is for all those parents who are worried about their children wearing masks in school. This is a golden opportunity to teach your children compassion and concern for others!
Yes, we wear masks to protect ourselves, but also to show that we value the lives of others. As a vaccinated education who had COVID-19, I was not concerned about catching the virus, but rather I wore a mask to show that I cared about those around me.
Children are resilient! They mirror the attitudes of adults in their lives, so please, if your school district is mandating mask wearing, teach your children that is’ an honor to help others. Model that when you go out to shop, etc., and focus on how we can get through this time if we work together.
One day, years from now, they will be able to proudly say that they survived a pandemic and helped others to do the same. And in the big picture of life, be grateful that you’re not trying to raise children in Haiti or Afghanistan today. I imagine parents there would love to have such a big problem as wearing masks! Count your blessings.
Cheryl Wickstrom
Conneaut
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.