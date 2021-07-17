I am a retired physician. I am not, and cannot be, immunized against COVID-19 due to a previous hyper-immune reaction to a vaccine. I continue to wear a mask and social distance when in stores or visiting with people outside of my “bubble,” both for my own protection and for the protection of other individuals as I don’t want to be a carrier to vulnerable persons or cause a breakthrough infection with a new variant in others.
In the recent past, mask-wearing restrictions have been lifted for those fully immunized. In the state of Ohio, currently 47% of the population are fully immunized according to the Ohio Department of Health. However, in stores I have visited nearly 90% of the customers are not masked, meaning that as many as one half of the clients could transmit disease readily. I would like these persons to consider their actions and the need to continue mask wearing in this uneasy time. For the good of susceptible people like me as well as for the general population, I encourage everyone to give their decisions further thought.
Deborah K. Franley, M.D.
Jefferson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.