In the early 1930s, a young lumberyard worker moved by 2 Timothy 2:2: “What you have heard from me in the presence of many witnesses entrust to faithful men who will be able to teach others also.” This man began teaching high school students to disciple one another. Then in 1933 he began this work in the United States Navy! Dawson Trotman was the founder of the Navigators. His mentoring of one sailor ignited the mentoring and salvation of many seaman aboard the USS West Virginia. This ship was sunk by the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7 1941, but not before about 125 born-again believers shared their faith with fellow shipmates.
World War II was the tool God used to spread the Navigators ministry to thousands of US Navy ship based around the world.
In 1951 the Navigators growing military work spread to colege students in the campus of the University of Nebraska.
Today, hundreds of college campuses around the world have a Navigators group evangelizing and disciplining students.
Their website describes the organization as “a Christian ministry that helps people grow in Jesus Christ as they navigate through life.”
Unfortunately there is a dark side enveloping our nation today. We have millions of people trapped by sin. It is easy to criticize the sins that are destroying our very foundation. But God calls us to love and pray for those who are slaves to alcohol, drugs, sex, money and self. So many are experiencing the empty, painful consequences of their rebellion against God. Moses stood in the gap between God and the blasphemous idolatrous, Israelites who had erected the golden calf as a monument to their independence from God. Moses interceded for the people. Let us join this man of prayer and prevail upon God to deliver those who are shackled by the chains of sin.
Friends, America stands on the brink of disaster. Our freedoms are at stake! Our children’s future is at risk! The name and character of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, the Author of our Holy Bible has been cast overboard. As never before, we are in desperate need of the forgiving, healing hand of God. Let every Christian join together in earnest, effective prayer, that God would sweep across our sick nation with a great revival of conviction of sin and commitment of obedience. (2 Chron . 7:14)
“The spirit of man is more important than mere physical strength, and the spiritual fiber of a nation than its wealth.” Dwight D. Eisenhower
Prayerfully submitted.
Terry Wolcott
Jefferson
