I kept an open mind in considering Issue 1. I understand that the jail is in need of serious renovations, and I believe that a safe and secure county jail is a necessity in any community. However, after listening to the arguments of the Board of Commissioners, I have decided that I cannot support this new sales tax.
The biggest swaying factor for me is the unnecessary land grab of the Commissioners, with the outrageous cost of $10,000 per acre. While the footprint of the new proposed jail is only approximately 10 acres, the Commissioners want to purchase 35 acres. What is the Commissioners’ argument for purchasing the additional acreage with a $250,000 price tag? To have all the room they need for future expansion. Commissioner Ducro has publicly stated that such future expansion could include transitional housing and job training, such as a culinary school or a truck driving school.
Seriously? Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority already manages the county’s public transitional housing. A-Tech, Kent State Ashtabula, and soon the SPIRE Institute have culinary/hospitality programs. A-tech is even in search of 3-5 acres to restart their CDL program.
The bottom line is that I am willing to support measures that support community safety, but I am not spending the next 20 years paying for the Ducro truck driving and culinary school.
I will be voting no on Issue 1.
Larrie Puragty
Morgan Township
