Ward 4 residents of Ashtabula, I feel the need as a responsible voter to point out early voting began Oct. 5. Many of you may just vote along party lines, but I encourage your support for Stephen Kellat Ward 4 council because he cares about everyone, not just party affiliation.
Stephen is a lifelong resident of Ashtabula County. He will listen to, research thoroughly, and will beat down doors to find a solution to each problem. Stephen is well versed in council operating procedures and will do all in his power to make Ward 4 a better community.
Please take the time to vote. Local elections have a great impact on your everyday life. Stephen Kellat will help lead the city in the right direction.
Peter Munson
Ashtabula
