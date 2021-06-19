ax or Vex?
Vax…to vaccinate. Vex…to annoy, seriously trouble. When I chose not to get vaccinated with a new type of vaccine against a “novel” virus, it vexed some in the political and medical world, some of my friends and family, and it vexes me. I want to be protected. I want to believe my pharmacists and doctors. (I’ve read about brave vaccine pioneers who put their own lives on the line injecting their untested vaccines into themselves.)
Why am I struggling with this? A combination of reasons. One seldom covered in the media is the “unethical” cell lines used in production or testing. More below. The vaccine is a new kind, a genetic material called mRNA and its testing was rushed. A very small percentage of people have already experienced serious side effects including clots. But numbers are important. An article in Nature warns, “If the adverse reaction rate of a COVID-19 vaccine is only 1%, about 78 million individuals will be affected if the whole world population is vaccinated.” * Will there be future side effects? SARS and MERS vaccines were found to sometimes cause a type of enhanced lung disease (VADE) when people who had been vaccinated became infected. Many respected medical people refuse vaccination. 50% of Ohio adults unvaccinated is not a fringe group. Freedom is a big issue…government or health department mandates including possible “passports” take away our Constitutional rights.
The “unethical” cell lines used to produce and/or test many vaccines are from aborted babies. How long ago they were harvested makes no difference. I do not want to encourage acceptance of using any of their body parts in medical or any other products. An alternative line of “ethical” cells was discussed by Dr.Alan B. Moy, MD of Cellular Engineering Technologies at a recent conference in Cleveland. Tell your doctors and pastors the cell issue is disturbing and also ask them to fight for the early prescribing of on-the-market medications that have helped Covid patients.
At nearly 75, I’ve lived a full life while aborted babies are given, at best, up to 9 mos. It vexes me. God put it on my heart to speak out on the issue of abortion and vaccines at this opportune time. I will watch the vaccine’s results, see if unusual side effects show up and ask for God’s guidance as I follow healthy practices.
Catherine Schmidt
Geneva
