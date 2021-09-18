Public health means just that and we have many rules that support our community’s health. It is a tragedy that the lack of civility in our nation and lack of concern for our neighbor has created this year’s pandemic. Businesses, schools, hospitals would be in a better position with higher vaccine rates. For some jobs and environments, vaccine must be a requirement. Mandating vaccine will help decrease the disease and death’s but broad mandates stiffen the resolve of those with a different certainty about public health
Jack Howe
Jefferson
Commented
