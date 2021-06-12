We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union was written 245 years ago when 13 colonies formed a democratic union because they knew if divided, they would fall. 160 years ago men tried to divide the union and Abraham Lincoln believed the union must stand and fought to keep it.
Today the rhetoric of republican elected officials weakens this union. They use social media to spread propaganda to increases discourse and weaken this democracy. Their propaganda is spread with help of anti-democracy counties who are happy to see our democracy fall.
In a democracy where all people are equal rights, the minority republicans have decide they deserve more rights. They use lies and deceit to hijack your rights. They damage democracy by their actions of state gerrymandering, accepting bribes to pass bills, enacting restrictive voting and election laws, and gerrymandering the court appointments of judges.
With only 25% of Americans being republican, they are despite to keep power by any means, including lie, cheat and steal. The big lie too.
Democracy relies on truth and needs all voters get out and vote.
Why are minority Republicans rushing to pass more restrictive voting laws?
If 65% of Americans support abortion, why are they limiting abortion rights?
If 70% of Americans support gun control, where are the common sense gun control laws?
The union must stand together, or the republicans, the minority will divide and cause its fall.
