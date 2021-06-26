An article from the Associated Press (6/18) quoted a spokeswoman for the observance of Juneteenth declaring that “June 19, 1865 was actually when the people and the entire country was free,” in comparison to July 4, 1776. There are several things wrong with that statement. One, it ignores the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment on December 6, 1865 when slavery was finally abolished throughout the United States. The Emancipation Proclamation that was announced in Galveston, Texas on June 19th 1865 was a war-time executive order that freed slaves in rebellious states but left slavery alone in border states like Kentucky and Missouri. Without the 13th amendment do you think slave owners in the unaffected areas would have voluntarily given up their slaves?
Without the ringing words of the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” do you think the movement to abolish slavery would have gathered much momentum. Sure, at the time those words did not apply to more than half the population, black or white, but served as a marker laid down, a promise to be fulfilled. There’s a good reason that Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s home, is a World Heritage Site.
The establishment of the country on July 4 led to the Constitution of the United States in 1787 with its Bill of Rights. Both were accomplished in Independence Hall in Philadelphia, another World Heritage Site. Within those walls were consummated some of the greatest expressions of liberal democracy. When the word liberal is used in this context it does not mean liberal in our modern political sense. It means belief in the worth of the individual and in their freedom of conscience. It means the rule of law and that all are equal before the law. Again, it was a process that began in 1776 and 1787 and continues to this day.
Personally, I welcome Juneteenth as a day to celebrate Emancipation. It can serve as the symbolic end of slavery. While I’m not much of a believer in ideology, I’m a great believer in the efficacy of knowing one’s history. Sadly, too many white people are generally ignorant of African-American history, a history that is important to all of us. Although December 6th marks the actual date of the end of slavery, Juneteenth will make a nice summer holiday, a day to reflect and a day to enjoy parades and barbecues. Hooray for Juneteenth!
Lorna Westlake
Austinburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.