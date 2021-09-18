On behalf of Childs-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home in Pierpont, we would like to thank the many attendees and participants at our Celebrate Pierpont Event. A special thank you to:
The Pierpont Community Action League: for providing hot dogs with all the fixings, and the bake sale.Big Dog Bounce: for the 18-foot Slide. Adults enjoyed it more, we think.Justin Dye and his assistant: for providing excellent music.Farmer’s Market Vendors: for staying the extra time, and giving us some awesome door prizes.Especially the Pierpont Community: for attending.It couldn’t have been done without you. Looking forward to another great community event in the near future.
J.P. Ducro IV
Ducro Funeral Services and Crematory
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.