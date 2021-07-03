Thank you for all the donations that helped Madison Garden Club’s Beautification Project happen. There are 48 beautiful hanging baskets on Main Street and around the Park for everyone’s enjoyment thanks to the generous donations from individuals and businesses.
Our membership is out there each year asking for help and each year we receive your kind help in completing our projects. The Beautification Committee selects the plants and works with Middle Ridge Gardens in keeping them warm until they can be hung when weather permits.
The committee plants the large containers you see in front of Andover Bank and in several of the parks in Madison. Membership maintains the large containers with watering and fertilizing throughout the Summer then changing the decorations as needed.
This year we received the Dorothy Kountz Grant given by the Garden Club of Ohio, Inc., all through the hard work of Dolly Haden. The $500 was used to replace the flower boxes on the grandstand in the Village Park.
They were built, installed and replanted by the committee. We learned about the high cost of lumber and are grateful for the volunteer work done by the committee.
We appreciate your help with our projects and thank you for supporting us. We hope if you like gardening, like plants or just
would like to listen to speakers talk about plants, you will think about becoming a member-we are open to the public and enjoy visitors. Visit our website or our Facebook page.
Patricia Lung
Madison
