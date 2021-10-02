Thank you to
I would like to thank everyone involved that helped set up and execute the inaugural Izzi Bocce Tournament on Sept. 25, 2021. If my mom (LuAnn Izzi) her brothers, Bobby, Kenny and Gary Ray parents, Louis Angelo Ray and Mary Marie (Muchiarone) Ray were still living they would be amazed by the commitment to excellence shown at the Sons of Italy Lodge 1169.
I know my mom’s husband David Fasano was also happy the tournament was a success. The tournament proceeds will be going to the Seidman Center in Conneaut, Ohio to bring cancer care closer to Ashtabula County. To all of our teams and sponsors, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for committing this year. To view our sponsors and teams please visit our website at https://sites.google.com/view/izziboccetournament/home. I would like to thank my wife, Sarah Izzi for her organization, creativity and leadership.
We would also like to thank those who gave their time; Carlo Fasano, Mike Defina, Bruce Campbell, Tony Pasanen, Lew Smith, Jen Cox, Debbie Friend, Joyce Carbon, Sue Pasanen, Melanie Emery, Diane Lalli, Tony Fasano, Tammy Fasano, Paul Chadwick, Mark Canzonetta, Bill & Yvette Izzi, Sam Izzi, Paul & Antoinette Bodnar, Terry and Kathy Guerriero, Tony Guerriero, Mark and Chris Severino, Diane Zappitelli, Mindy Wheeler, Dee Dee (Arcaro) Massucci, Janis Iarocci Brown, Paola Soriano, Theresa Bodnar, Lisa Raffa, Steve Severino, Shannon Pennell, Don Meola, Father Thomas, Nick Iarocci, Manny Massi, Johnny Bartone.
Next year’s tournament will be June 11, 2022.
Alex Izzi
Ashtabula
