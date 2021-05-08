In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 3-8, 2021).
The world today looks very different than it did just a few years ago. Your homes have transformed into workplaces, schools, and places of rest and healing. While you may all be riding out the same storm, you are not all in the same boat. You have all experienced this time differently with a unique set of challenges and opportunities – and sometimes the latter may seem a bit fuzzy.
Thank you for opening your homes, juggling your families, teaching in questionable attire, placing grandmother in time out for not raising her hand and many other humorous stories and anecdotes that will go into your future book.
You have also been the lifeline for our students and families, connecting them with social and economic resources when survival was more imperative than learning.
In short, you have done it all with grace and SISU (extreme perseverance and dignity in the face of adversity).
Please accept our gratitude. YOU – our educator heroes! Thank you for keeping hope and learning afloat during an unprecedented and challenging time in our global history.
In gratitude and appreciation.
Christine Seuffert
Ashtabula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.