In Josef Stalin’s USSR was the new concept devised by the Chief of the Secret Police, “Guilt by Association.” If a person was anti-state, or thought to be, then others werre arrested because of association. The parents, teachers, friends and co-workers may have caused the anti-state behavior.
Read Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s “The First Circle” or “Gulag Archipelago”, for a sense of this time and the arrests to fill the gulags with forced labor.
The Star Beacon had a very fine column written by “Chartia M. Goshay” of the Canton Repository. She is a very fine writer and states the core problems. She addressed mental Health. “We’re trapped in a loop of our own making” as to how society has failed to address those issues. The Oxford High School shooting and the Waukesha Christmas Parade killings, via automobile, she used as examples.
James and Jennifer Crumble, the parents of the 15-year-old who murdered four students, have been arrested. Yes, very horrible what their son has done! Public emotions run high and demand answers. As a result the parents are in jail. In my opinion this arrest is “guilt by association” and they are also victims. This is a dangerous icy slope to enter. Also, in my opinion, the prosecutor may have a political agenda and may be using the criminal justice system to further it.
Thomas Broad
North Kingsville
