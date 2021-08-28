I am puzzled by some people who demonstrated absolute indifference towards the burning, looting, death and destruction across our country over the summer of love in 2020. But were thoroughly insulted and outraged by a couple hundred vandals who breached The Great chamber while former President Trump was addressing a peaceful crowd. It appears that acts are what the cabal wants them to be. The truth be damned.
Wouldn’t it be great if all the politicians were forced to come on the game show “To Tell the Truth” and they couldn’t leave the stage until they fessed up to their dirty, little secrets. Oh well!
Bruce Thompson
Jefferson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.