An open letter to our elected officials:
As is my understanding the United States Senate is originating at least two multi-trillion dollar revenue bills, supposedly for necessary infrastructure projects.
According to Article 1, Section 7 of the Constitution of the United States of America “All Bills for raising Revenue shall originate in the House of Representatives.”
Am I confused or are our elected employees in the Senate, who are supposed to be our advocates as the “Government of the people” violating our Constitution, which they are sworn to uphold — or maybe we have somehow transitioned from a government “of the people, by the people” to a government of the elected employees “of the people” to a government of the elected employees and our constitution is no longer the law of the land and of no effect.
Under Amendment 1 of our Constitution “The Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech ... on the right of the people ... to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Does this allow us, the people, under their Amendment, to petition our legal government advocate, the Supreme Court of the United States, these efforts to place an unconstitutional financial burden upon “we the people,” our children and likely our grandchildren ± and hopefully, avoid the destruction of our country.
David W. Codney
Pierpont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.