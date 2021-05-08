I serve as District Director of the Northern Ohio District of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), leading a team who works on behalf of small businesses across the 28 northern counties of Ohio. We support the prosperity of our region’s small businesses with resources to help them thrive in today’s economy.
Small businesses account for 44 percent of U.S. GDP, create two-thirds of new jobs, and employ nearly half of America’s workers. Now, main street small businesses are struggling to make ends meet in the wake of COVID-19 and resulting economic crisis. The Biden-Harris administration and the U.S. Congress made delivering equitable relief to small businesses a priority. The SBA Northern Ohio District Office is part of that effort and is implementing the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Biden on March 11. We are committed to making an impact in all communities in the District, with focused efforts for entrepreneurs in disadvantaged communities, female-owned small business, and those owned by military veterans.
To learn more about the SBA Northern Ohio District Office, go to: www.sba.gov/oh/cleveland; to learn about all SBA programs, go to www.sba.gov. Follow us at https://twitter.com/SBA_Cleveland for the latest local and national SBA updates. In partnership with you, we look forward to maintaining and strengthening the overall economy of our region.
Gil Goldberg
SBA Northern Ohio District Director
