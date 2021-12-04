Small businesses play a critical role in improving our everyday lives. The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced their importance for our communities. The pandemic further illustrated their resilience and adaptability.
For more than 10 years, Small Business Saturday has been a shopping tradition after the Thanksgiving holiday – a tradition that supports local businesses, which create two of every three jobs and boost the economy. Here in Ohio, our 982,035 small businesses employ 2.2 million workers, and contribute to the local tax base.
Business owners can tap the SBA for helpful advice to prepare for the holiday season at www.sba.gov/saturday. While the holidays still will look different this year, I ask you to celebrate small businesses in these three ways to support these economic heroes of our Main Street economies:
1. Go on an adventure, travel outside your comfort zone – away from your computer – to a local shopping district to shop and dine small.
2. Purchase one item from a local small business. Get to know the owner and share their story as part of the gift you give.
3. Share your unique finds on social media and encourage others to shop small too.
Your efforts will fuel small businesses, support your local community, and create jobs. I also encourage entrepreneurs or those looking to start a business in 2022 to connect with the District SBA office in northern Ohio. I can be reached by email at gilbert.goldberg@sba.gov. Twitter @SBA_Cleveland
Gil Goldberg
District Director
SBA Northern Ohio Office
