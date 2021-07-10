I can’t recall when I’ve ever agreed with anything Lorna Westlake has written, but I must admit her recent letter about Juneteenth and American history is one I wish I’d written myself! It was a clear, succinct summation of how the ideals of liberty and law on which this country was founded have enabled the landmark achievements we’ve made since then. Yes, ideas matter.
It’s a glorious history, worth celebrating, which has inspired us through the years tow ork towards building a more just and fair society. But talk to or read the writings of many college-educated people under the age of 40 and you will get a very different picture. America, they say, is “steeped in racism’; our Founders ‘without exception’ supported slavery and developed a Constitution that is a fraud, designed to perpetuate slavery and white racism. This is our ‘true history.’ Critical Race Theory rears its ugly head!
It’s all so demonstrably false. Original documents from that time reveal strong abolitionist sentiment, contentious debate over human rights and a Constitution that made future change possible. Which is exactly what happened. Today’s Constitution contains the 13th, 14th, 15th and 19th amendments: slavery was outlawed and today every citizen can vote. Changes continue to be made via the legislature, courts and enlightened public opinion. Our Constitution is the envy of the world and the basis of constitutions of other countries.
Let’s reject this trashing of our past. Let us commit to seeing that our children learn the full history of the United States, taking pride in our accomplishments and learning from our mistakes.
Mary Ellen Blake
Ashtabula
