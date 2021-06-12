This past weekend Joe Manchin made it clear in a West Virginia op-ed he no longer supports, what he has called in the past filibuster reform.
Basically, this means the Democrat’s yearning for filibuster reform/elimination is dead. I hear a lot of distaste for ending the filibuster, but I ask why. The argument I hear is when the Democrats do not have power, they will complain that there is not a filibuster. How is that not just a direct incentive for conservatives to support filibuster reform as well? After all, if the filibuster no longer checks power on the party that has the majority in the Senate/House, when the GOP has these majorities, they can pass whatever they see fit. If you’re a Republican, why would you not want that?
Overall, President Joe Biden is failing his mission of uniting Democrats and Republicans. In fact, I wrote a piece months ago predicting this, saying it was a waste of time and a way for the GOP to manufacture attacks on the Biden administration. Biden cannot even get his own Democrats to vote with the party.
This is an odd predicament considering with the power of the presidency Biden can simply “bribe” Manchin to vote with the Democrats. This bribery would include seats on Senate commissions, funding for public projects in West Virginia, and giving Manchin the title of somebody who can unite the parties (the title he is seeking as a Democrat in West Virginia).
