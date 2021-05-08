We’re failing our children and Ohio’s school funding formula is to blame. Our formula for distributing state funds to schools arbitrarily picks winners and losers in our communities. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the formula unconstitutional back in 1997, more than 20 years ago. Schools are capped at a specific funding amount, which limits the money they can spend per student and holds them well below the national average per pupil.
This broken system leaves schools without the resources they need to provide a quality education. Rural communities and communities of color are disproportionately harmed by the formula. This is a pressing issue in that it exacerbates systemic societal injustices and thus impacts the future of all Ohians.
We must act now, and thankfully there’s a solution. The Fair School Funding Plan aims to correct Ohio’s schools funding formula and ensure opportunities for all students regardless of background or district.
Our children shouldn’t have to wait another generation for elected representatives to do the right thing. The legislature should immediately pass the Fair School Funding Plan.
Linda Alessi
Jefferson
