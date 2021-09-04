We found about 60 times or more the various forms for “turn” or “turning” in the New Testament from our Greek lexicons. I Thess. 1:9 is good a place as any about “turning” to God. Paul wrote the Thessalonians in the first century, “How ye turned to God from idols to serve the living and true God” (I Thess. 1:9). Paul could have written this in the last 19 centuries and still would have truth. See Romans 3:10-23.
If we have epi precede our root term as used in the above verse, it becomes transitively “to make to turn towards” as in James 5:20 where “convert” is found from the same term. If we drop the epi from the root, it becomes intransitively “to turn oneself around,” as Jesus put it in Matthew 18:3a “Except ye be converted” (KJV). Bible conversion is turning around from the world to following Jesus Christ. In John 8:12 Christ said He was the light of the world: “he that follows me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” To follow Christ in life is to have turned around from the direction one was going. Since accountable men can do nothing on their own unto pleasing God, then one thing is left – turn around from the way it is travelling and follow the one and only Saviour in life.
Turning from our cheap and gaudy idols to the Lord is the greatest thing we can ever do. From Solomon to Paul the apostle in the Bible, we “fear God and keep His commandments.” From eccl. to Acts 10, this is the conclusion of the whole matter of purpose (Acts 10:35). To turn our lives from “things” to the Almighty Creator is the greatest change, or shall we say, “conversion” that a person can do. If we want to turn our lives over ot God via His truth (Bible), we can have that “rest” Jesus promised (Matth. 11:28-30). Actually, this is what worldliness, trying to find and obey God’s truth that they may be saved from their sins. (Hebrews 5:8, 9; Mark 16:15,16; Matt. 7:21-23)
Charles Geiser
Ashtabula
