To the residents of Monroe Township:
I want to thank everyone who supported me. I am deeply honored that you put your trust in me. I will continue to work hard for you. Your three trustees have made a commitment to continue paving our dirt roads. Maintaining our current dirt roads, ditching and and road-side mowing are other priorities we work on continuously. We work with our County Engineer on Issue 2 projects to better our roads.
One of our most important jobs is taking care of our cemetery/ We take extreme pride in the Monroe Township Cemetery.
John Griggs
Monroe Township Trustee
Monroe Township
