Remember when our media did objective reporting? Those were the good old days before our large cities had “mostly peaceful” protests that in reality were like mini wars against normal society. Billions of dollars in property was burned or stolen. Courthouses and other government buildings were destroyed or put under siege. S
eattle, Washington had whole neighborhoods taken over by thugs and people died. Our media reported all of this as mostly “peaceful protests” and demanded that our police be disbanded or defunded.
We can thank our media for their failure to report the truth and our liberal educators for teaching our young to hate our country, and our president along with his cult for festering hate and division.
Dennis Gadley
Ashtabula
