In America there is a minority of citizens who gladly lie, cheat, steal and bully. They are why we have laws. This minority schemes ways to circumvent our democracy with their lies and deceit. Their false morality is used to sow civil discourse within the country and gains them political power. Many trusting Americans unknowingly spread their lies.
Years ago they used religious organization and bible interpretations to justify slavery, racist practices and a white-only culture (KKK). Today with the help of unregulated social media, bias radio and TV channels they continue to broadcast their rhetoric. They count on the lack of ethics of broadcasters (Fox News) and politicians to deceive trusting Americans.
Ohio Republican state representatives preach equal rights and fairness but their past gerrymandering of the state’s voting districts and their non-action to correct it, shows racist and dishonest ways. They swear an oath of office but ignore the rights of all fellow Ohio citizens.
As Covid 19 vaccines are now available, the minority spreads lies about vaccine and mask mandates. They claim their rights are being trampled on, but forget that these mandates are like the seat-belt laws, clean water regulations and speed limits, all made to protect and save all lives.
Americans need to stand together and expose the big lies or the minority will continue to lie, cheat, steal and bully. Foreign countries are glad to join the minority in spreading discourse to destroy our democracy.
