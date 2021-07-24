There seem to be a lot of people who don’t want to know anything and they are quick to follow anything not knowing where it leads.
Folks, what you are witnessing in America since November of 2020 is not accidental. Be brave enough to learn the truth and speak up. Don’t be afraid of your own tongue. Remember, each one of us is unique and we can discern that in our society the worms have come to the top. I hope and pray that a mighty eagle will swoop down and consume the worms.
Bruce Thompson
Jefferson
