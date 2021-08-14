This morning residents in Ashtabula County were awakened by a travesty of democracy. In a government that is supposed to abide by the will of the majority of the people, it is sad to see law enforcement wasting time and resources conducting aerial searches and seizures for marijuana. Survey after survey show the majority of Ohioans favor full legalization. Numerous politicians also back this issue as Ohio H.B. 210 attests.
Enough is enough. As I try to calm down my animals I wonder how this could happen in the United (?) States. Over the last 25 years I have known at least a dozen residents who have had their 4th Amendment rights destroyed by a police state that confiscates property with no warrant or probable cause, and then does not even charge the individuals with a crime.
For tens of thousands of Ohioans marijuana is the only medicine that controls their medical condition. On top of that, the Supreme Court decision that originally allowed our government to conduct aerial searches stated it is reasonable IF there is a crime being committed. So how are these aerial searches and seizures legally allowed when time after time marijuana is confiscated, private property destroyed, children, animals, adults terrorized, property trampled, and no charges for a crime ever being brought forth?
If there are no criminal charges, what gives our government the right to violate our 4th amendment rights, invading our privacy and acting against the will of the people?
On July 19th of this year, the U.S. court of appeals, 4th circuit, rules warrantless persistent aerial surveillance is unconstitutional - Carpenter v. U.S.
It is time to stop the prohibition. Please contact our representatives and governor DeWine and urge them to pass Ohio H.B. 210.
Stan Bugansky
Andover
