Recent newspaper editorials and letters to the editor have voiced positive views on Critical Race Theory. It is obvious the authors are not familiar with the Marxist history of CRT. Its founder was an avowed Marxist. The theory was written with the teaching of Karl Marx in mind. Its sole purpose is to create chaos and collapse our civil society and overthrow our Constitution and republic. Forty years ago, it was overwhelmingly derided as fringe and kook.
However, CRT has been embraced by the Ashtabula Area City Board of Education and its superintendent, Dr. Mark Potts, in establishing a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator position. Superintendent Potts stated “adding this position is not about promoting a particular world view, curriculum or theory.” However, the duties approved by the board contain key terms and language that are prevalent in CRT writings: “Analyzing disaggregated test data ... from the lense of diversity, equity and inclusion ... with a special focus on the issues, needs, and concerns of students of color.”
These words are a repudiation of Dr. King’s color-blind society where children are judged on the content of their character and not the color of their skin. The foundational, false assumption behind these words is that America is systematically racist. If that statement were true, Barack Obama could never, ever have been elected once, let alone twice with only 13.4% of the population being black. The color of a child’s skin has nothing to do with educational achievement. To think otherwise is racist. The term equity is just as racist. It doesn’t mean equal opportunity for all, rather it means equal results regardless of ability or effort.
This DEIC is basically charged to root out racism in the student body and the teaching staff. I’m sure most teachers will feel uncomfortable and fearful of their jobs when the DEIC starts inquiring on their personal beliefs and effects their white privilege has on their approach to students of color.
There is no research out there to show a DEIC will improve test scores. The Black community was known for decades for the strong foundation of faith, family and self-determination. This foundation has been attacked over the years with 79% of Black children being born out of wedlock today and raised with no father figure in a poverty-filled environment. And drugs and violence occur at a higher rate in our Black communities, though all these trends are occurring in all racial groups. All these factors have a far greater effect on learning than the color of a person’s skin. People are making a lot of bad choices.
If parents would properly inform themselves, they should be at the board meetings in droves to prevent the DEIC from destroying their school and their community. Your board and superintendent have a lot of explaining to do.
Elliott Rice
Jefferson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.