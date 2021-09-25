A note for family and Christians around the world:
Bad will be the day for every man when he becomes
absolutely content with the life that he is living,
with the thoughts that he is thinking,
with the deeds that he is doing,
When there is not forever beating at the doors of his
soul some great desire to do something larger,
Which he knows that he was meant and made to do
because he is still, in spite of all, the child of God.
Phillips Brooks (1835-1893)
Prayer:
Father, I want to live a life that pleases You.
I want to walk each day depending on Your power,
looking for Your hand,
listening for the still small voice of Your guidance.
Use me for Your kingdom’s purposes.
Nudge me into greater acts of faith.
Call me to a deeper level of trust. Soften my heart, O Lord,
so that I may live worthy of Your calling
and fulfill Your highest purpose for my life.
Isaiah 30: v21: Eph 4:1: Col 1:9-12: Heb 4:7
Note: Please be serious about this prayer as it will be too late when things get really bad. Jesus is the only answer to the mess our country is in today and we need to put God first in order for Him to get our country back where it should be - the land of the Free and the home of the Brave. Not in the hands of the evil ones.
Mary Schwarz,
Ashtabula
