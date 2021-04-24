Comprehensive Addiction & Recovery Act (CARA) 3.0
Many of us have seen the devastation that synthetic opioids like fentanyl have caused in our communities. These highly deadly drugs have taken far too many lives, and are a leading driver in the historic surge in drug overdose deaths we are seeing during this COVID-19 pandemic. The bipartisan collaboration of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA) enacted in 2016 put in place additional policy reforms to combat the opioid epidemic.
CARA 3.0 will increase the funding authorization levels and provide additional policy changes to bolster the federal government’s response and enhance access to treatment and prevention services. Congress needs to act quickly to pass CARA 3.0, which will help us prevent more untimely deaths. I thank Senator Portman for his leadership as he continues to advocate for additional funding to assist us as we work daily to combat the opioid addiction in Ashtabula County and across Northeast Ohio.
CARA 3.0 will help provide us with the critical funding and policy reforms necessary to continue to work to save lives.
Kathryn Whittington
Ashtabula County Commissioner
